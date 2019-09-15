|
Agnes"Aggie" Brinkman
Chilton - Agnes "Aggie" H. Brinkman, 68, passed away Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019 at Libby's House, in Chilton.
She was the former Agnes Hauman born on May14, 1951 in Berlin, daughter of the late Peter and Eva (Cobbler) Hauman. Aggie graduated from Chilton High School.
Aggie worked for numerous manufacturing companies in Appleton. She also bartended at Richmond St Pub in Appleton.
Per Aggie's wishes cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel).
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 11:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM.
A Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 15, 2019