Alan D. Wagner
Sheboygan - Alan D. Wagner, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
Alan was born December 8, 1949 in Sheboygan, the son of Doris Wagner. He graduated from South High School in 1969, and went on to serve his country in the US Navy from 1970-1972, and later in the reserves. On March 23, 1974, he was united in marriage with Linda Schmitz in Sheboygan. The couple celebrated 45 years together this March.
For 15 years, Al worked at Gilson Brothers, and later worked for the Sheboygan Post Office, retiring after 30 years of service. Most recently, he had worked for Shoreline Metro.
Al and Lyn loved to travel and fulfilled two dreams this year; they drove to the Florida Keys and witnessed the buffalo round-up in South Dakota. He was a great woodworker and was always building something that was wanted or needed for anyone who asked. Al spent his last weekend doing what he loved best, traveling up north, watching his Packers win and stopping at a casino. He was a quiet soul, and he will be greatly missed and remembered by all.
Al is survived by his wife Lyn, and was the proud father of two daughters: Shannon (Troy) Miller and Tracy Wagner. He is further survived by grandchildren: Cory Titel and Ava and Jacob Miller, granddogs: Cozmo and Scout, brothers and sisters-in-law: Donald (Romilda) Schmitz, Gerald (Anna Mae) Schmitz, Glenroy (Marjean) Schmitz, Marvin Schmitz, LeRoy Schmitz, Allen (Debbie) Schmitz, Shirley Wasmer, Mary Schmitz, Joan (Gene) Scholz, Carol Joas, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Doris Lavey, beloved grandparents Alex and Louise Wagner, parents-in-law: Clarence and Josephine Schmitz, brothers-in-law Kenneth (Agnes) Schmitz and William Joas, and sisters-in-law Marjean and Janet Schmitz.
The family will hold a remembrance of Alan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's name can be made to Habitat for Humanity or to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019