Alan G. Janchan
Mesa, AZ, formerly of Kiel - Allen G. Janchan, age 72, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 in Mesa, AZ.
Al was born on January 15, 1947 in Milwaukee, son of late Emil and Frances (Kos) Janchan. On July 18, 1992 he married the love of his life, Mary Wolfe in Gillett, WI. Al started driving semi at the age of 23 for companies around the Milwaukee and Sheboygan County area. He looked forward to the days he could take his Harley for a ride, traveling with Mary, doing yardwork and of course he loved his jokes. Al also enjoyed the moments he could spend with his children and grandchildren.
He leaves behind his wife, Mary of Apache Junction, AZ; and four daughters: Jennifer (Steve) Janchan-Fresquez, Tempe, AZ, Samantha Janchan, Minneapolis, MN, Maxine (Michael) Gross, Mount Pleasant, WI and Heather (Chris) Worzalla, Plainfield, WI. He will be greatly missed by his one grandson: Austin, seven granddaughters: Alissa, Victoria, Dakota, Savannah, Breanna, Hayden and Jade; 1 great-granddaughter: Lexi, one great-grandson: Leo and one great-grandson, Carter due in December. He is further survived by seven brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law as well as many relatives and friends.
Al is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Allen Wolfe and Robert Wolfe.
A Memorial Service for Al will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, (815 6th Street), Kiel; officiating at the service will be Joe Zenk, Parish Director at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, from 9:30AM until the time of service at 10:30AM.
The family would like to thank the hospice staff and Arbor Rose Assisted Living, Mesa for the care and compassion shown to Allen and his family. They would also like to extend a thank you to Legacy Funeral Home, Mesa for their assistance and support.
The Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with local funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019