|
|
Albert "Doc" Hanke
Howards Grove - Albert "Doc" Hanke, 89, of Howards Grove, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. Doc was born December 20, 1929, in Town Herman, to the late Albert and Wilhemina (Kohl) Hanke. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1947.On May 28, 1949, he married the former Doris Gessert, his high school sweetheart. They just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Doc farmed on the homestead for 20 years and worked at Imig Implement for many years. Doc owned and operated Anchor Bowling Alley with his partner, Oscar Bardon and also owned the Nautical Inn in Crystal Lake. He also worked the Village of Elkhart Lake for 10 years prior to working for Sheboygan Waste Material as a driver. Doc was a member of the Howards Grove and Wausaukee Lion's Clubs for 43 years. He received many awards and honorable mentions. He also was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award and Burch Strum Leadership award. Doc also liked to dance to big band music and polka music and loved to play Skat and Cribbage.
In addition to his wife, Doris, he is survived by one son, Robert (Kathy) Hanke, Plymouth; two daughters, Carol Mae (Jim) Milbrath, Howards Grove and Bette Jane (Otto) Thiel, Amberg; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, three sisters, one great grandson, one grandson-in-law, his mother and father-in-law Hugo and Edna Gessert, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Doc will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Pastor Steven Thiel (grandson) officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday, at the funeral home, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Rocky Knoll, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Jason.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019