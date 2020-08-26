Albert J. Versch
Plymouth - Albert Julius "Willie" Versch, age 88, of Plymouth, passed away late Friday evening, August 21, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls after suffering from a stroke.
He was born on October 11, 1931 in Rudolph, WI, a son to the late Wilmer and Natalie (Lom) Versch. When Willie was two the family moved to what he called "God's Country", their farm in the Town of Mitchell. He loved the farm life and was always proud to say he was a Country Boy.
He attended Spring Valley Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1951.
Willie served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 1955 and ranked as Corporal.
In 1955, he met his best friend and the love of his life Gail Cole. Willie and Gail were married on October 11, 1955, in Plymouth. She preceded him in death on September 2, 2018.
He worked at Kohler Company for 42 years retiring in 1997. In 1982 Willie and Gail turned a hobby into their business "G&W Ceramics". Together they created many beautiful pieces that their family and friends treasure.
Over the years he spent many fun hours watching his children and grandsons in their different social, sports and school events.
He also enjoyed working the Sheboygan County Fair as a ticket taker at Gate 4.
Willie and Gail shared many dinners, games, cards and fun times with their close friends in "The Old Farts" group. There was always lots of laughter when they got together.
All who knew Willie, knew he was a diehard Packer and Badger fan.
He was a member of the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post 5612. Serving in their VFW Honor Guard for over four decades. He enjoyed keeping in contact with his Marine Corp. buddies. He and Gail traveled to many bases around the country to attend the Corp. Reunions. In 2014, He was honored to be part of the Vets Roll bus trip, to tour Washington D.C., with his fellow Korean War Veterans.
Willie always said I live my life by the motto "I was put here to make other people happy", and that he did, right up to the day he died.
He was an extremely giving person, and his gentle soul and loving ways will be missed dearly.
Willie is survived by: His son: Jeff (Gina) Versch; Daughter: Starr Boldt; His Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren, Eric (Lauren) Versch, Emma, Ava, and William, Paul (Jenna) Versch, Charlotte and Corbin, Joshua (Tracy) Boldt, Amber, Kaden and Hailey, Zachary (Cassidy) Boldt, Daisy and Hope; and His sister-in-law: Malinda Versch of New Ulm, MN and her family.
He is also survived by his cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; Son-in-law: Dave Boldt; Brother: Jesse Versch; and Gail's parents: Ben and Lorraine Cole.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services were held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Rev. RaeAnn Beebe, Pastor of Saron UCC, officiated. Military Rites were be conducted by the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post 5612.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in Albert J. Versch's name for America's VetDogs Association.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
The family would like to send a special thank you to, his cousin Terry "Moe" Versch for his weekly phone calls. In addition, the family would like to thank John and Judy Meerstein and the staffs of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Willie and his family.