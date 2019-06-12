Albert Joseph Schad



of New Holstein - Albert Joseph Schad, age 87, of New Holstein, died Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2019, surrounded by his family, at the Homestead Care Center, New Holstein where he resided for a short time. He was born July 24, 1931, in School Hill, son of the late Alois & Rose (Binversie) Schad. He attended Holy Trinity School in School Hill and Holy Rosary School in New Holstein. On October 5, 1954 he married Joan Quackenboss (sister of brother-in law Allen) at St. Cloud Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple resided in New Holstein since 1954. Albert worked at Leverenz Shoe Company for 26 years and also New Holstein School District for 16 years as a custodian/painter. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church since 1941 and a member of the Holy Name Society. Albert enjoyed games of sheepshead, gardening and sharing his harvests, especially his famous sauerkraut, horseradish and hickory nuts.



Survivors include his wife Joan of 64 years; his three sons, Mark (and special friend Kelly) of New Holstein, Michael of Summerville, SC and Patrick of Grafton; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Shayne) Niemira, Summerivlle, SC, Andrew Schad, Columbia, SC, Olivia Schad, Columbia, SC, Jackson Schad, Summerville, SC, Madeleine Schad, Lacrosse, Abigail Schad, Grafton, Helena Schad, Grafton; and one great-grandchild Ruby Niemira, Summerville, SC. He is further survived by his sister Judy Thuecks, New Holstein; his brother, Robert Schad, Chilton; sisters-in-law, Liz Quackenboss, St. Cloud, Dorothy Schad, Kiel; one brother-in-law, Francis Quackenboss, Fond du lac.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Rose Schad; his twin sister, Catherine "Katie" (Allen) Quackenboss, other brothers and sisters: Joseph (Joyce) Schad, Loretta (Bill) Schuler, Sally (Russell) Lutzke, Dottie (Roman) Wiskerchen, Marion (Laverne) Rach, Leroy Schad; sisters in-law Esther Schad, Esther (Alvin) Selk, Peggy Quackenboss and brothers-in-law Roman Thuecks, Roman Quackenboss, and Allen (Katie) Quackenboss.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday June 14, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Rev. Harry Berryman will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Ave, New Holstein on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be at the funeral home on Friday June 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.



A memorial fund will be established in Albert's name for the Calumet County Home Healthcare and Hospice Care.



The family would like to thank all the family members and friends that visited and helped Albert during his illness. They would further like to thank the care givers with the Calumet County Home Healthcare and Hospice Care for their care and compassion given to Albert. Published in Sheboygan Press on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary