Alfred Grusznski
Plymouth - Mr. Alfred G. Grusznski, formerly of Green Bay and Sheboygan Falls, passed away Thursday morning, January 23, 2020 at Rocky Knoll, his home of the last 7+ years. He was 91 years old.
Alfred was born December 21, 1928 in Denmark, the son of Stanley and Edna (nee Terrian) Grusznski. He attended school in the town of Glenmore, and worked at Brillion Iron Works. He met his soul mate, Rita Jobelius, in 1948 and the two were united in marriage on February 13, 1954 at St. Peter and Paul Church in Green Bay. He went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956, and the couple moved their growing family to Sheboygan Falls in 1958. Al worked at Kohler Company for over 30 years, in the Brass Foundry and later as an Engine Plant Machine Operator, retiring in 1991. He also worked part time at the Austin Gray Foundry. He was a member of the local UAW, as well as the Kohler Quarter Century Club. He worked hard to provide for his family and instilled a strong work ethic in his children. After retirement, Al enjoyed being a crossing guard at the River Park bridge in Sheboygan Falls for 10 years.
Al was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls, and enjoyed attending church services at Rocky Knoll. He also belonged to American Legion Post #149, where he was on the funeral honors detail.
For many years, Al looked forward to deer hunting with his brothers, sons and nephews. An avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan, Al also enjoyed watching NASCAR and old westerns, attending the Plymouth stockcar races, listening to polka music and collecting pens ("pins").
Al was proud to be American and Polish, and a strong pride in his heritage was instilled in his children and grandchildren. He was witty, had a colorful vocabulary, and could warm your heart with his smile and wink. He had a great sense of humor and was already ready to share a story. He enjoyed the occasional shot of the family vermox, a cold beer with his family and had a never-ending sweet tooth. He was strong-willed and a little spunky, and his family, friends and caregivers loved him immensely for it.
In 2012, Al and Rita moved to Rocky Knoll where they made new friends and participated in Bingo, and attended concerts and cook-outs. Though hesitantly, Al formed many new friendships, which kept him going after Rita's passing in 2016.
Al is survived by his five children: Steve (Meri) Grusznski, Gail (Terry) Syrjala, Lori (Mike) Hanson and Tim Grusznski, all of Sheboygan Falls and Pat (Kim) Grusznski of Sheboygan. He is further survived by 8 grandchildren: David (Stacy) Grusznski, Rebecca (Brian) Payne, Julia (John) Shields, Sheila Syrjala, Tiffany (Travis) Christenson, Patrick Hanson (fiancé Katrina Weiler), Austin Hanson (friend Kendra Hass) and Robert (Nicole) Grusznski, 6 great-grandchildren: Isla and Finley Grusznski, Jordyn and Brandon Payne and Graysen and Easton Christenson, siblings: Agnes Benz, Evelyn (Francis Cavanaugh) Stetson, Kathleen Dworak and Patrick (Marie) Grusznski; siblings-in-law: Leo Heim, Jerome Watzka, Mary Grusznski, Carol (Pete) Edges, Charlotte (Dewaine) Ascher and Jim Clark , many nieces, nephews, other relatives and his friends and caregivers at Rocky Knoll. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Rita, his parents, granddaughter Heather Marie Hanson, and siblings: Arlene Heim, Mary Watzka, Robert (Marcella) Grusznski, Ray (Elsie) Grusznski and Clarence "Barney" Grusznski, brother-in-law Bernie Dworak and sisters-in-law Bernice Clark and JoAnn (Jim) Manser.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, January 29 at Blessed Trinity Parish, 327 Giddings Ave. in Sheboygan Falls. The family will receive visitors at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road in Sheboygan on Tuesday, January 28th from 4:00-7:00PM and again on Wednesday from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Blessed Trinity Parish. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sheboygan Falls beside Rita.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Al's name.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Rocky Knoll and Sharon S. Richardson for their loving and compassionate care of Al, as well as the NODA volunteers for their supportive and empathetic presence.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020