|
|
Alfred Meier
Sheboygan - Alfred Meier, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday morning, February 9, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Alfred was born on April 9, 1929, in Brighton, MI, son of Alfred and Luise (Maug) Meier. The family returned to their homeland of Dortmund, Germany when Al was only 6 months old. He completed his schooling there and went on to trade school to become an electrician. Al returned to the US prior to his 21st birthday to proudly retain his citizenship. He lived with relatives in Sheboygan and began his career with Kohler Company. Al then served his country in the US Army from 1952-1954, being sent back to Ansbach, Germany.
While here is Sheboygan, Al met the love of his life, Hannelore Rachow, who was also visiting from Germany. They later reunited in Germany and returned to Sheboygan to begin their 65-year marriage. Al was employed with Kohler Company for 42 years as a maintenance electrician until his retirement in 1992.
Al and Hannelore enjoyed a wonderful 28-year retirement together, spending many winters in Florida and summers with their grandchildren. They were lifelong members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Al enjoyed caring for his lawn and garden, bicycling along the lakefront, fixing up his house, and reading.
Al is survived by his loving wife, Hannelore; his children, Al (Melissa Phelan) Meier of Merrimack, NH and Connie (Gregg Holstein) Meier; his four grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) O'Brien of Aurora, CO, Jonathan (Meghan) Meier of Denver, CO, Matt (Allison Wagner) Bauer of Sheboygan, and Kristin Bauer of Tampa, FL.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Johann (Elfriede) Rachow, his sister, Deaconess Luise Meier, sister-in-law, Mia (Heinrich) Lausen, and brother-in-law, Walter Rachow.
A funeral service to celebrate Al's life will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Matthew Shive officiating. Entombment will take place at the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in the Town of Sheboygan. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of the service at noon.
The family would like to extend their thanks to St. Nicholas Hospital, St. Nicholas Hospice and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Memorial contributions can be made in Al's name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The staff of the Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is assisting Al's family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020