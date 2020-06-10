Alice Catherine (Winkler) Mayer
Sheboygan - Alice Catherine (Winkler) Mayer, age 86, from Sheboygan, WI passed away due to complications with pneumonia, on June 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born November 19, 1933 in Sheboygan, WI to John and Dorothy (Braun) Winkler,
she was the youngest of 5 sisters who were inseparable growing up. This bond continued into their adult years...with the addition of their husbands who lovingly joked about the "Winkler" sisters.
She attended Holy Name of Jesus Grade School and Sheboygan North High School Class of 1951. She was also a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and committed herself to saying the rosary daily.
Alice was united in marriage to Robert J. Mayer on June 2, 1956 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Sheboygan. They were married for 64 years. Together they had 4 children.
Alice was a dedicated homemaker. She previously worked at St. Nicholas Hospital in the Medical Records Department for 4 years, and was proud to be partially responsible for starting the first cancer record registry in Sheboygan. Alice was also Vice President of the Home and School, Cub Scouts Den Mother and helped at the voting polls. She so enjoyed 24 years working on the Immaculate Conception Bingo Committee, and thoroughly enjoyed the time spent working with the committee members. Alice also was very involved organizing class reunions of both Holy Name Grade School and Sheboygan North High School.
Survivors include her husband Robert: two sons, Mark (Lori) Mayer, Sheboygan; Tim (Patty) Mayer, Sheboygan; and two daughters, Carleen (Kevin) Widder of Plymouth, WI; and Karen Mayer of Sheboygan. Grandchildren, Clay Mayer of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ashley (Alan) Klemme of Green Bay, WI; Amanda Mayer and Dylan Mayer, both from Sheboygan; Joseph (Kayla) Widder of Sheboygan; Jared (Ann Marie) Widder of San Diego, CA; Adam Widder of Milwaukee, WI; Angel (Joe) Demey of Sheboygan. She is also blessed with 7 great grandchildren, Nora Mayer, Lucas and Isaac Widder, Theodore, Leena and Claire Widder, and Elhyme Demey. She is further survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Evelyn Mayer of Howards Grove; and many nieces, nephews and cousins all of whom she loved dearly.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law, Louis and Mary Mayer; her 4 sisters, Marian (Wesley) Lesperance; Dorothy (Bob) Heus; Lucille (John) Carpenter and Elaine (Richard) Gries.
Alice enjoyed spending time playing Bingo, one of her favorite past times. It is there that she enjoyed the companionship of family and many friends that also shared that passion. She also will be remembered for her toting around candy for those who crossed her path, her way of spreading happiness. She was well known for her gift wrapping skills and holiday decorating.
Our family would like to thank the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and St. Nicholas Hospital, especially Karen Knaak, for their tender loving care. We would also like to recognize the compassionate staff at Meadow View Health Services for their amazing support and care of Alice's husband, Bob, and our family during these difficult circumstances.
Due to the current health circumstances, a private family service will be held at Immaculate Conception Parish. During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be hand written and giving to the family to remind the family of your love and support.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home of Sheboygan is assisting the family at this time. Memorial contributions and condolences are appreciated in Alice's memory may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Sheboygan - Alice Catherine (Winkler) Mayer, age 86, from Sheboygan, WI passed away due to complications with pneumonia, on June 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born November 19, 1933 in Sheboygan, WI to John and Dorothy (Braun) Winkler,
she was the youngest of 5 sisters who were inseparable growing up. This bond continued into their adult years...with the addition of their husbands who lovingly joked about the "Winkler" sisters.
She attended Holy Name of Jesus Grade School and Sheboygan North High School Class of 1951. She was also a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and committed herself to saying the rosary daily.
Alice was united in marriage to Robert J. Mayer on June 2, 1956 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Sheboygan. They were married for 64 years. Together they had 4 children.
Alice was a dedicated homemaker. She previously worked at St. Nicholas Hospital in the Medical Records Department for 4 years, and was proud to be partially responsible for starting the first cancer record registry in Sheboygan. Alice was also Vice President of the Home and School, Cub Scouts Den Mother and helped at the voting polls. She so enjoyed 24 years working on the Immaculate Conception Bingo Committee, and thoroughly enjoyed the time spent working with the committee members. Alice also was very involved organizing class reunions of both Holy Name Grade School and Sheboygan North High School.
Survivors include her husband Robert: two sons, Mark (Lori) Mayer, Sheboygan; Tim (Patty) Mayer, Sheboygan; and two daughters, Carleen (Kevin) Widder of Plymouth, WI; and Karen Mayer of Sheboygan. Grandchildren, Clay Mayer of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ashley (Alan) Klemme of Green Bay, WI; Amanda Mayer and Dylan Mayer, both from Sheboygan; Joseph (Kayla) Widder of Sheboygan; Jared (Ann Marie) Widder of San Diego, CA; Adam Widder of Milwaukee, WI; Angel (Joe) Demey of Sheboygan. She is also blessed with 7 great grandchildren, Nora Mayer, Lucas and Isaac Widder, Theodore, Leena and Claire Widder, and Elhyme Demey. She is further survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Evelyn Mayer of Howards Grove; and many nieces, nephews and cousins all of whom she loved dearly.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law, Louis and Mary Mayer; her 4 sisters, Marian (Wesley) Lesperance; Dorothy (Bob) Heus; Lucille (John) Carpenter and Elaine (Richard) Gries.
Alice enjoyed spending time playing Bingo, one of her favorite past times. It is there that she enjoyed the companionship of family and many friends that also shared that passion. She also will be remembered for her toting around candy for those who crossed her path, her way of spreading happiness. She was well known for her gift wrapping skills and holiday decorating.
Our family would like to thank the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and St. Nicholas Hospital, especially Karen Knaak, for their tender loving care. We would also like to recognize the compassionate staff at Meadow View Health Services for their amazing support and care of Alice's husband, Bob, and our family during these difficult circumstances.
Due to the current health circumstances, a private family service will be held at Immaculate Conception Parish. During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be hand written and giving to the family to remind the family of your love and support.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home of Sheboygan is assisting the family at this time. Memorial contributions and condolences are appreciated in Alice's memory may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.