Alice E. Hoffman
Alice E. Hoffman

Sheboygan - Alice Evelyn Hoffman, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Sheboygan. She was born February 21st, 1936 in Des Moines, IA to Herman and Anna (Winick) Glazer. Alice graduated Des Moines North High School. Alice graduated summa cum laude from Drake University. She also attended University of Oklahoma and the University of Iowa.

On August 21st, 1960 she was united in marriage to Harold Hoffman at Congregation Beth El Jacob in Des Moines, IA. The couple resided in Sheboygan, WI. Harold preceded her in death on June 14, 2017.

Alice was a teacher for the Milwaukee Public school system. She was a member of AAUW, the Sheboygan Historical Society, and Beth El Congregation. She was an avid reader, exceptional at finding a "great deal", and a historian of her family with her plethora of photo albums. She was an active writer, with a letter to the editor published in the Sheboygan Press. Alice cherished all of her grandchildren near and far.

She is survived by her three sons; Perry (Lisa) Who reside in Deerfield, IL, Mark (Cindy) from San Diego, CA, and Kevin (Elizabeth) from Sheboygan, WI; six grandchildren, Steven, Halle, Mari, Harrison, Valerie and Adam; and by two brothers, David (Myra) from St. Louis, MO and Melvin (Elaine) Glazer from Scottsdale, AZ . Alice is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to the staff of Countryside Manor for their care and compassion for Alice and the family.

Burial has taken place at the Sheboygan Hebrew Cemetery.

Donations can be sent to Congregation Beth El or the Alzheimer's Association.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family.

www.ballhornchapels.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
