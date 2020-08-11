Alice Grace Coulter
Random Lake - Alice Grace Coulter (nee Boye) of Random Lake, WI, was graduated to heaven on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Alice was born August 22, 1933, in her grandparent's home in Random Lake to Philip and Louise Boye. She attended Clover Valley School and graduated from Random Lake High School in 1951. Everyone knew Alice loved trains, having worked as a telegrapher station agent for the Milwaukee Road railroad for 25 years, at various stations between Milwaukee and Channing, Michigan. Following her railroad career, she attended Maranatha Baptist Bible College from 1977-1979. On December 30, 1979, Alice married William Coulter at Faith Baptist Church in Plymouth. They worked together as caretakers of the Joseph Uihlein estate, (Afterglow Farm) north of Port Washington. They were actively involved in the ministries of Open Door Bible Church of Port Washington, Faith Baptist Church of Plymouth and Immanuel Bible Church of Sheboygan.
In May 1995, Bill and Alice retired from the Uihlein estate to the Boye family farm in Random Lake and have since served at First Baptist Church of Campbellsport and Heritage Baptist Church in Cedarburg. Alice enjoyed embroidery, leather craft, gardening, and teaching children in Sunday School. She is survived by her three stepchildren Richard (Lynn) Coulter of Grabill, IN, Diane (Larry) Bernier of Cedarburg, Debra (Charles) Frazier of Mentone, AL; 11 step-grandchildren and 18 great-step-grandchildren. She is further survived by brother Roger Boye of Oshkosh, beloved nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, her sister and brother-in-law, Julaine and Jim Steuerwald, her brother Roland Boye, her sister-in-law Millie Boye.
Funeral Services will be held at 12PM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Open Door Bible Church, 3420 County Road LL, Port Washington. Pastor Ed Fuller will preside. The family will receive visitors at the church on Monday from 10:30 until the funeral service at 12PM. We ask that you please keep social distancing protocol in mind. The Eernisse Funeral Home in Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
.