Alice J. McMullen
Plymouth - Alice J. McMullen, age 62, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, following a courageous 5 year battle with cancer.
She was born in Plymouth on September 23, 1956, daughter of the late Alfons and Eunice (Eigenberger) Friederichs.
Alice attended St. John the Baptist Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1975. She furthered her education at MATC in Madison where she graduated in 1977 with an Associate degree in Commercial Art.
She was united in marriage to Dennis McMullen at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth on May 16, 1981.
Alice worked for 6 years at GTE in Plymouth and then raised her family before becoming a very dedicated employee at St. Vincent de Paul store in Plymouth for 19 years, retiring in May of 2019.
She was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, attending the in-home Bible Study Group, and was the "Noodle Queen" for the fish frys at Church during the Lenten season.
Alice enjoyed walking, water aerobics, going to the cabin in Black River Falls for the 4th of July, and spending time with her loving family, which was always her highest priority.
Survivors include: Husband: Dennis of Plymouth; Sons: Daniel (Kristi) McMullen of Plymouth and Ryan McMullen of Sheboygan; Sister: Anne (Geoffrey) Alford of La Crosse; Brothers: Gerald (Margie) Friederichs of Jefferson, WI, and Noel Friederichs of Plymouth; Brothers and sisters-in-law: Gary (Bonnie) McMullen of Adell, Linda (Tom) Foshag of West Bend, Lee McMullen of Fall Creek, WI, Pat (Pauline) McMullen of Sherwood, WI, Mike (Shelley) McMullen of Green Bay and Judy (Joey) Lyons of Gardnerville, NV; Mother-in-law: Helen McMullen of Plymouth; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, Francis McMullen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday morning (July 6, 2019) at 11:30 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of the Church will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Saturday morning from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Alice's name to St. John the Baptist Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. Kumar and his staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center as well as the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Alice.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 3 to July 4, 2019