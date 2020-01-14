|
|
Alice Jaschob
Rural Kiel - Alice E. Jaschob, 96 of rural Kiel died peacefully with her loving family at her side on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Aurora Hospital, Grafton. She is the former Alice Damrow, born in the Town of Herman, daughter of the late Walter & Adelia (Roethel) Damrow. She attended Green Bay Road School and was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church of Howards Grove. Prior to her marriage she was employed at the Vollrath Co. in Sheboygan for 5 years.
On May 25, 1946 she was united in marriage to Allen Jaschob at St. Peter UCC in Kiel by the Rev. E.L. Worthmann officiating. The couple made their home on the family homestead where they farmed their entire married life. Allen preceded her in death on November 25, 2001. Alice had in the past enjoyed going fishing with her husband, spending many hours on Cedar Lake. She also enjoyed playing sheepshead with family and friends, cooking and baking. Her greatest joy were her loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly and enjoyed spending time with.
Alice is survive by her children; Robert (Jane) Jaschob, Carol (Dale) Hagenow and Randy (Sandy) Jaschob, seven grandchildren; Joviann (Steven) Mech, Tracy (Tony) Miller, Leah (Mark) Kohlmann, Cory (Jenny) Jaschob, Michael (JoAnn) Jaschob, Becky (Charlie) Achter and Amy (Dan) Nesper. She is further survived by three step grandchildren; Robin Multer, Sarah (Brad) Schmitz, Jenny Heus, great grandchildren; Hailey, Chloe & Ellie Jaschob, Olivia & Cody Kohlmann, Cameron, Molly & Riley Jaschob, Addison, Meredith, Cash & Ben Achter, Sam Ayers, Maddie, Kennedy, Miles & Hadley Nesper, six step great grandchildren; Samantha & Emma Kiefer, Jacob & Lily Schmitz, Sophia & Andrew Heus. Alice is also survived by a God child; Luaine Herzog, along with nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters; Valeria (Walter) Rohde, Elva (Raymond) Herzog, brothers; Milton (Laverna) Damrow, Edwin (Marie) Damrow, God son; Bill Herzog, God child; Donnie Damrow, niece; Kathleen (Damrow) Lunow, nephew; Jerry Damrow, step grandson; Jeff Kiefer.
Funeral services for Alice will be held at 11:00am on Saturday January 18, 2020 at St. Peter UCC (424 Fremont St, Kiel) with Michael Mathes, Lay Pastor officiating. A time of visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:00am until 10:45am when we will have brief family rites before the service at 11:00am. Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
Alice's family would like to thank a very special neighbor, David Gramling, for all the help he gave to Alice.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020