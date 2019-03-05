|
|
Alice M. Born
Town of Lima - Alice M. Born, age 86, of the Town of Lima, WI, passed away early Friday Morning (March 1, 2019) at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
Alice was born on March 8, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of the late Raymond and Meta (Littlefield) Born.
She attended the Dye Road Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1950.
On May 6, 1956 she married Walter F. Born at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. They farmed on the family farm in the Town of Lima.
Alice was a Nurses Aid at the Plymouth Hospital for several years.
Her husband preceded her in death on August 30, 2004.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls and taught Sunday school at the church for many years and also was a leader of the Dye Road 4-H Club.
Alice exhibited for 77 years (since she was 9 years old) many items at the Sheboygan County Fair Open Class Division and won numerous awards for her baking.
Survivors include: Her daughter; Annette of the Town of Lima, One Brother; Wallace (Margaret) Born of Howards Grove, One Brother-in-law: Larry (Alice) Born of Plymouth and One Sister-in-law: Myra Hanlon of New London.
Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Walter, One loving son; Scotty, Two brothers; George and Charles Hanlon, Three brother-in-law's; Roger, Richard and Kenneth Born. Two Sister-in-laws: Beatrice Langkabel and Ginny Irish.
Following Alice's wishes, cremation has taken place and Private Family Graveside Services will be held in the spring. Rev. Tom Gudmunson and Rev. Jim Mallman will co-officiate. Inurnment will be in the Farmin Cemetery.
A memorial fund is being established in Alice's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank the Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders and the Orange Cross Ambulance for your quick response and the kindness you showed in taking care of Alice and also to Mom's friends; Delores Wehmeir and Emagene Kuhlow for the time spent with Mom at the Hospital.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 5, 2019