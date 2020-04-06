|
|
Alice M. Eirich
Sheboygan - Alice M. Eirich passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home. She was 82 years old.
Alice was born September 29, 1937 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Christ and Ruth Loesing Ertel. On January 9, 1954, Alice was united in marriage with Marvin J. Eirich in Sheboygan. The couple celebrated 56 years of marriage before Marvin J. preceded her in death in 2010.
The family shared many happy memories at their cabin in Marinette County. Alice loved to cook, bake, crochet, knit, gardening and tending to her flower beds. And don't forget, all of the trips to the casino!
Alice is survived by her daughter Debra Lee Eirich of Sheboygan, granddaughter Nicole and Rachael, great-grandchildren Kylee and Alicia, and her siblings: Carla (Gary) Rutkowski of Milwaukee, Russell Ertel of Cudahy and Bernadine (Charles) Dronso of West Allis. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin J., son Marvin D. and her brother Kenneth Ertel.
Alice will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020