Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
W8497 Brazelton Dr.
Random Lake in the Town of Scott, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
W8497 Brazelton Dr.
Random Lake in the Town of Scott, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Harter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. (Fredrich) Harter


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice M. (Fredrich) Harter Obituary
Alice M. Harter (nee Fredrich)

Random Lake - Alice M. Harter (nee Fredrich), 95, of Random Lake was called home to God's loving hands and joined her beloved husband, Reuben, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

She was born on June 24, 1924 to the late William and Hanna (nee Burnnet) Fredrich in Iron Ridge WI. On April 26, 1947 she was united in marriage to Reuben Harter at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford. Alice worked at the Beechwood Cheese Factory for many years. She was a member of the Ladies Guild at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Alice and her husband Reuben farmed for many years. After retirement they enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing cards with friends and gardening. She especially enjoyed baking and having big holiday get togethers with her family, and her nieces and their families. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Those Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two sons, Gale (Mary Jane) Harter and Steve Harter; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Matthew) Huff, Rachel (Daniel) Mayer, and Rebecca (Adam) Schneider; seven great grandchildren, Stella and Henry Huff, Brynn and Camdyn Mayer, Maya, Keagan, and Amelia Schneider; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Harter; two brothers, Clarence (Helen) and Gordon (Ruth) Fredrich; two brothers-in-law, Alton (Florence) and Marlin (Evangeline "Vannie") Harter; and a sister-in-law, Laverne (Fredrick "Fritz") Kleinke.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gables on the Pond for their care and dedication over the last five years. Also the family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Medical Center Grafton and Aurora Medical Center Summit for their compassionate care during Alice's recent hospital stay.

A funeral service in remembrance of Alice will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W8497 Brazelton Dr., Random Lake in the Town of Scott.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Alice's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.