|
|
Alice M. Harter (nee Fredrich)
Random Lake - Alice M. Harter (nee Fredrich), 95, of Random Lake was called home to God's loving hands and joined her beloved husband, Reuben, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
She was born on June 24, 1924 to the late William and Hanna (nee Burnnet) Fredrich in Iron Ridge WI. On April 26, 1947 she was united in marriage to Reuben Harter at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford. Alice worked at the Beechwood Cheese Factory for many years. She was a member of the Ladies Guild at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Alice and her husband Reuben farmed for many years. After retirement they enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing cards with friends and gardening. She especially enjoyed baking and having big holiday get togethers with her family, and her nieces and their families. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two sons, Gale (Mary Jane) Harter and Steve Harter; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Matthew) Huff, Rachel (Daniel) Mayer, and Rebecca (Adam) Schneider; seven great grandchildren, Stella and Henry Huff, Brynn and Camdyn Mayer, Maya, Keagan, and Amelia Schneider; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Harter; two brothers, Clarence (Helen) and Gordon (Ruth) Fredrich; two brothers-in-law, Alton (Florence) and Marlin (Evangeline "Vannie") Harter; and a sister-in-law, Laverne (Fredrick "Fritz") Kleinke.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gables on the Pond for their care and dedication over the last five years. Also the family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Medical Center Grafton and Aurora Medical Center Summit for their compassionate care during Alice's recent hospital stay.
A funeral service in remembrance of Alice will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W8497 Brazelton Dr., Random Lake in the Town of Scott.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Alice's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 15, 2019