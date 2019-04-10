Alice M. Schwartz



of New Holstein - Alice M. Schwartz, age 98, entered into eternal life on Sunday evening, April 7, 2019 at the home of her son, Ronald, in Sheboygan.



She was born on June 25, 1920, in Marytown, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Franzen) Dorn.



On November 29, 1945 she married Carl Schwartz at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2005.



Alice is a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein and was a member of the Christian Mothers Society. She was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her flowers.



She is survived by two sons, Gary (Arleen) Schwartz, and Ronald (Julie) Schwartz; four grandchildren, John, Aimee (Mark) Tipperreiter, Jennifer (Matthew Sommerfeld), and Kristin Ramey; one great-grandchild, Elizabeth Grace; one sister-in-law, Magdalene "Mutzie" Hartmann.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, a brother, Ray (Elsie) Dorn; in-laws, Isabel (Erhard) Sukowaty, Verona Hickmann, Irene (Harvey) Maurer, and George Hartmann.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.



Visitation: Friends may call at the church on Thursday, April 11th from 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM.



Alice's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Embrace Care Management, St. Nicholas Hospice, Morningside Health Services (respite care) and Dr. Steve Staehling for the loving and compassionate care for our mother. To her granddaughter, Kristin, who "grandma sat," many hours with her; we greatly appreciated all the love and kindnesses that you brought to her during your visits. We needed you all to help with her care in our home these last 3 years.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary