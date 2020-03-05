|
|
Alice Margaret (Leverenz) Conrad
Sheboygan - Alice Margaret (Leverenz) Conrad, 89, of Terrace Place in Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with her son at her side. Alice was born July 15, 1930 to the late Howard and Pearl Leverenz of Waldo, where she was raised. She graduated from Waldo High School and cosmetology school. She worked for many years as a beautician at H.C. Prange and became manager of J.C. Penney Beauty Salon when the mall opened until her retirement in 1985. Alice married Joel E. "Bud" Conrad on February 14, 1953. They were married 62 years.
Alice is survived by one son, Joel H. (Cathy) Conrad; two grandchildren, Allen (Lindsay) Conrad and Lisa (Peter) Boettner; one great-grandchild, Brooke Boettner; and one brother, John Leverenz.
Alice enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, many years of traveling, enjoying their cottage at Long Lake, being a member of various car clubs, the Sheboygan Senior Center and Red Hat Club. Alice always loved to host and attend parties. She loved quilting, embroidery, knitting, ceramics, gardening, bingo and her friendly cat, Miss Kelly. She was a very talented detail painter.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Joel; and one brother, Keith Leverenz.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Alice's name to the Humane Society of Sheboygan County for their new facility. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
The family would like to thank the Terrace Place staff and Allay Home Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020