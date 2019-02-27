Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Sheboygan - Alice Schmidt, age 65, of Sheboygan, passed away February 24, 2019 of heart failure. She was a resident at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center for 2 years. The only child of the late Walter Schmidt and late Ruth Schmidt Henning. Alice was born, raised and educated in Sheboygan. She worked at Central High School in the dietary department.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Edward Henning.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., with Pastor Eric Holmgren of Pentecostals of Sheboygan County officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.

A thank you goes out to the staff and residents at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. Alice said, "They took care of my mom and now they are taking care of me". When asked, she said they were doing a good job. She also enjoyed collecting pens and looked forward to visitors who would bring her candy and Burt's Bee's lip gloss
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 27, 2019
