|
|
Allan A. Dorn Sr
Kiel - Allen A. Dorn, Sr. age 75, died peacefully Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center surrounded by his family.
Al was born on May 7, 1944, son of the late Francis and Monica (Koehler) Dorn in Appleton. He was a graduate of Kiel High School.
In October of 1961, Al enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Compton during the Cuban Missile Crisis Blockade. He was also deployed to Vietnam in 1966 on the USS Murray. During his military service he was awarded five decorative medals. He was honorable discharged in June 1969. Al was a professional truck driver where he retired from Bob Miller Trucking. On August 3, 1996 Al married Janet Karnitz. She preceded him in death on October 13, 2015. Al was a lifetime member of the Kiel Post #6707. At an early age, Al found his love for hunting and fishing. He was a Past President of Kiel Fish & Game and President of Kiel Fish & Game Banquet Committee for the first ten years where he was a major contributor to its success. He looked forward to Packer Sundays with the family. Al was a great dad, brother, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him.
Al is survived by his children: Tina Dana, Lisa (Dan) Boylen, Allen Dorn, Jr., Angie Moholland and Dana (Mike) Haucke, 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother and sisters: Karen Burg, Linda Hausler, Gail (Mike) Gast, Charlie (Julie) Dorn, Julie (Todd) Lutze, Connie (Mose) Walsdorf, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Karl (Pat) Karnitz, Leslie Karnitz, Roy (Mary) Karnitz, Billy Karnitz, Beverly Dunkelberger and Betty Johnson; and his beloved dog, Minnie, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet, his infant son, Anthony, his parents, brother, Dennis (Sandy) Dorn, brothers-in-law: Bill Burg, Neale Thomas, James Karnitz, and Gil Johnson sisters-in-law: Sandra LaBine, RoseAnn Voelker and Ruth Ann Karnitz, and niece: Michelle Burg-Vogel.
Funeral Services for Al will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, (815 6th Street), Kiel, in keeping with Al's favorite attire and aversion to dressing up Jeans and button plaid shirts, short sleeve of course is o.k. Officiating at the service will be Dan Krueger. Al will be laid to rest next to his wife at Kiel Hillside Cemetery on Friday at 10:00 am. Military Honors will be accorded by the Kiel Post #6707 at the cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm.
The family would like to thank Rocky Knoll Health Care Center, Plymouth as well as Heartland Hospice for the compassion and care given to Al and his family throughout his brief stay.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019