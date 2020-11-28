1/1
Allan Bittner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan Bittner

Oostburg - Allan Bittner (Al), 65, of Oostburg, passed away peacefully at his home on November 24th.

Al was born March 6, 1955 to Donald and Valeria Bittner. He graduated from Random Lake High School in 1973. Al was a mason and builder. He stayed busy, always willing to lend a hand where help was needed. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by many.

Al is survived by his siblings Dan (Eileen) Bittner, Sandy (Elroy) Berres, Sherri (Bill) Hagel, Kathy Bittner, Patty Bittner, Tom Bittner, John Bittner and sister-in-law Diane Bittner.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Wayne.

A Funeral Service to honor Al's life will take place at the Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg on Wednesday, December 2nd, at 6:00 pm. A visitation will take place from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm. Social Distancing and masks are required. Private burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Port Washington.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Bittner family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved