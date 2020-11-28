Allan BittnerOostburg - Allan Bittner (Al), 65, of Oostburg, passed away peacefully at his home on November 24th.Al was born March 6, 1955 to Donald and Valeria Bittner. He graduated from Random Lake High School in 1973. Al was a mason and builder. He stayed busy, always willing to lend a hand where help was needed. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by many.Al is survived by his siblings Dan (Eileen) Bittner, Sandy (Elroy) Berres, Sherri (Bill) Hagel, Kathy Bittner, Patty Bittner, Tom Bittner, John Bittner and sister-in-law Diane Bittner.He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Wayne.A Funeral Service to honor Al's life will take place at the Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg on Wednesday, December 2nd, at 6:00 pm. A visitation will take place from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm. Social Distancing and masks are required. Private burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Port Washington.The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Bittner family.