|
|
Allen A. Gantner
Belgium - Allen A. Gantner, 64, of Belgium died from congestive heart failure on August 22, 2019. He was born December 20, 1954 to Raymond and Beatrice (nee Gall) Gantner and lived all of his life in Belgium, Wisconsin. Al worked most of his life at the Gantner family farm. He was most recently employed at Lakeside Foods Inc since the Spring of 2007 until he died.
Al's greatest joy was sharing a good meal in good company. He went to his daughter's house for dinner every Sunday and loved watching his grandson grow up. Al's greatest talent was with mechanics. From the first go-cart he built using a car engine to the last harvester he maintained, his mind was at home with his hands on an engine. Al also enjoyed listening to classic country music on his custom-built sound equipment in his home. He had a home theater second to none and had a great time researching and buying the latest in home video and audio equipment.
Al is survived by his daughter, Tracii (Andrew) Risch and grandson Austin, 14, of Cedarburg. All of Al's brothers and sisters are surviving: Gerald (late Vivian) of Belgium, Jim (Monica) of Grafton, John (Monica) of Belgium, Mary Kay (Roger) Kaland of Sun Prairie, and Nancy (Mike) Burton of Minneapolis. Al is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Al's father, Ray, mother, Bea, and sister-in-law, Viv, preceded him in death.
Al didn't take much joy in flowers, but he loved his cats. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the Ozaukee Humane Society.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6PM on Monday, September 9th at Divine Savior Parish - Holy Cross Chapel (5330 County Road B, Belgium WI 53004). Father Gideon Buya will preside. Al will be laid to rest in St. Mary Parish Cemetery, Lake Church the following day. The family will receive visitors at CHURCH on Monday from 4-6PM.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Belgium is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 4, 2019