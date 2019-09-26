|
Allen A. Stubbe
Tomahawk - Devoted husband, father, and Wisconsin sports fan, Allen A. Stubbe, of Tomahawk, WI, and Sun Lakes, AZ, passed away peacefully at his northwoods home on September 21, 2019, with his wife of 52 years, Peaches, by his side. Allen was born December 7, 1942, to Alfred and Valeta (Torke) in Sheboygan, WI, where he developed an affinity for Sheepshead, beer, sausage, and bakery. He graduated with a civil engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1966 and went on to support his three daughters who eventually claimed UW as their alma mater, too. Allen worked hard both in the office as a sales and marketing manager at Lewis Systems in Watertown and then E.R. Wagner Manufacturing in Hustisford, as well as at home fixing broken boats, doing yardwork, and completing many home improvement projects on Nagawicka Lake in Delafield where he helped raise his family. He was an analytical problem-solver who took pride in his handyman skills - able to fix almost anything around the house. Allen retired in 2005, and soon after he and his dear darling Peaches moved up north permanently. He enjoyed fishing and boating, golfing, their English Bulldog, Maggie, and making the rounds to visit his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Bumpa."
He is dearly loved and greatly missed by his Wife, Peaches (Ruth); Daughters, Melissa (Tony) Borino, and Grandchildren, August and Benjamin, of Elm Grove, WI; Angela (Scott) Hamilton, and Grandchildren, Annie and Hayden, of Edina, MN; and Pamela (Scott) Toshner, and Grandchildren, Cecelia and Corina, of Barnes, WI; Brother, Ronald (Pat) Stubbe, and Sister, Carol Zoran, and their families.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Alfred and Valeta.
Allen's Life Celebration will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Seven Seas Restaurant on Nagawicka Lake in Hartland. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of Services at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be shared with the Amyloidosis Foundation or the Allen A. Stubbe Memorial Scholarship payable to the University of Wisconsin Foundation, US Bank Lockbox, PO Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI. You may also contact the family for a web link. Contributions will support students at his alma mater.
Generations Funeral Home & Crematory of Tomahawk is assisting the family. You may view Allen's obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 26, 2019