Allen E. Beeck
Johnsonville - Allen E. Beeck, 83, of Johnsonville, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in Plymouth. He was born on November 24, 1935 at home, the son of the late Clarence and Leona (Klemme) Beeck. He attended Acorn School House and Plymouth High School graduating in 1953.
On August 22, 1959 he married the love of his life, Alyce Mae Truttschel at Zion Lutheran Church in Louis Corners. Recently they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They operated the Beeck family farm until their retirement.
He worked at Johnsonville Meats as a sausage maker from 1953 to 1963. Allen enjoyed polka music and was the accordion player for the Ray Wifler's Orchestra for three years. Allen joined the army reserves in 1957 until 1962. He was also a substitute mail carrier from 1967 to 1972. He joined the volunteer Johnsonville Fire Department in 1955 and was a member for 40 years serving as assistant chief and fire chief for 15 years.
Allen enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had an amazing memory and could talk with anyone he met. He was a member of Saron United Church of Christ where he was baptized and confirmed. He served on the consistory, was a member of the dart ball team and sang in the choir. He was a past member of the Johnsonville Rod & Gun Club. They enjoyed dances, bowling, card club, anniversary club, Memorial day group and visiting Laack's Hall.
Allen is survived by his wife, Alyce and their four children; Cheryl (Mike) Walsh of Plymouth, Michael (Troy) Beeck of Sheboygan, Keith (Tracy) Beeck of Plymouth and Lynn (Mike) Carlson of Eagan, MN, grandchildren: Stephanie (Andy) Ford, Riles Walsh, Joshua & Brandon Beeck and Delaney & Makenna Carlson; great-grandchildren: Addison & Llewyn Ford. He is further survived by brother-in law Jerry (Carol) Truttschel, sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Ramaker, Sandy Truttschel and Karen Truttschel. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, step-father Rueben Rehm and brothers-in-law, Hershey Ramaker and Allan Truttschel.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 27th at 4:00 p.m. at Saron United Church of Christ, W3830 County Road J, Sheboygan Falls with Rev. RaeAnn Beebe officiating. Burial will take place at Saron U.C.C. cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at CHURCH from 1:00 P.M. until the time of services.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Rocky Knoll Health Center, Sharon Richardson Hospice, Aurora Health Care and Dr. George Schroeder for their outstanding care and support that was provided to Allen and his family. They would also like to thank their wonderful neighbors and friends who helped them these past years.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019