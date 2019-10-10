|
|
Allen L. Buchholz
of rural Kiel - Allen L. Buchholz, age 71, of rural Kiel, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 23, 1948, to the late Eldon & Mariele (Klemme) Buchholz. Allen graduated from Kiel High School with the class of "1966". Allen was employed at Lake to Lake in Kiel until he enlisted into the Air Force shortly after.
On May 11, 1974, he married Bette Bernard at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Kiel. Allen had been employed at Tecumseh Engine Products and Mercury Marine. He retired in 2010.
He was a member of the New Holstein American Legion Post 124 and the Kiel VFW 5707.
Allen enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, traveling, riding his motorcycle, and camping. He loved spending his time with his grandchildren, especially in his workshop.
Survivors include his wife, Bette; two children, Keith (Brenda) Buchholz of Chilton and Sara (Mike) Schwarz of Kiel; four grandchildren, Emily and Logan Buchholz and Josh and Mel Schwarz; his sister, Beverly (Paul) Schwoerer of Kiel; his in-laws, Myron (Marlene) Mueller, Joan Broehm, Larry Bernard, Susan (Tom) Muellenbach, Jane (John) Korb. He is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives, and friends.
Preceding Allen in death were his parents; his sister, Annette Mueller; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harvey & Anita Bernard; two brothers-in-law, Lonnie Bernard and Jerome Broehm; and two sisters-in-law, Sandra Bernard and Donna Bernard.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Allen's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Military Rites conducted by the Kiel VFW 5707 and State Military Honors will take place at the funeral home at 3:00 PM Sunday. Burial will take place in the Eaton Union Cemetery following the Military Rites.
Allen's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the Kiel Ambulance and Valders Ambulance, Manitowoc County Sherriff Department, and Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 10, 2019