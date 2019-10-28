|
Allen L. Myer
Sheboygan - Allen L. Myer, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday evening, October 27, 2019 at Sheboygan Progressive. He was 81 years old.
Allen was born September 20, 1938 in Fairberry, IL to Frank and Marjorie (nee Bennett) Myer. After high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army. On October 8, 1960, he was united in marriage with Alice Gleason at the Presbyterian Church in Gleason, WI. He worked as a machine operator in the engine division at Kohler Company, retiring in 2000 after 33 years. Allen was a member of the UAW as well as the Quarter Century Club.
An avid train enthusiast, Allen loved to work on his model railroad over the last 50 years and was a member of the Sheboygan Society of Scale Model Railroad Engineers. An outdoorsman, Allen also enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and in recent years, camping.
Allen is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alice, and their three sons: Craig (Cindy) of Elkhart Lake, Todd (Cari) of San Jose, CA and Brad (Chrystal) of Manitowoc. He is further survived by 6 grandchildren, sister-in-law Joyce Myer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers David and Michael.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road (Hwy 42 & JJ) in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 noon - 1:00 PM.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019