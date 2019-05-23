|
|
Allen L. Young
Howards Grove - Allen L. Young, age 81, of Howards Grove, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Nicholas Hospital.
A Funeral Service for Allen will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ-Schwarzwald, W3401 Orchard Rd., in Elkhart Lake. Family will greet visitors on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 and JJ, Howards Grove) and again on Sunday, at church, from 1:30 PM until the time of the service.
Please see tomorrow's newspaper for a full obituary or visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 23, 2019