Allen LeRoy Young
Elkhart Lake - Allen LeRoy Young, age 81, of rural Howards Grove left our earthly world on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Allen was born on October 27, 1937 in Edgerton, WI to Ralph and Evelyn (Jensen) Young. He attended Edgerton area schools and graduated from Edgerton High School in 1956.
Allen started his service in the US Navy in 1955 as a reservist and continued after graduation in active duty until he was honorably discharged in December of 1958.
After service he married Karen Esser on August 6, 1960 in Madison. They moved their family to Sheboygan as he continued to play football for the Sheboygan Redwings. Allen worked for Kohler Co, Prigge's Bus, Gabe's Construction and retired from Schreier Malting.
He was active in the Sheboygan County 4-H Horse Project and Committee, Sheboygan County Fair Board, the Howards Grove Athletic Club, The Howards Grove Rod and Gun Club, the Kiel Fish and Game Club, and the American Legion of Franklin. He was a Hall of Fame member of the Wisconsin Draft Horse association and a member of the Belgian Draft Horse Corporation.
He is survived by his wife, Karen and his children: Rene & Mark Kleinhans, Sandi & Bill (Remis) Everson, James & Mary (Cook) Young, Sally & Tony Sikora, and Traci & Paul Goplin. His grandchildren: Nicholas and Matthew Kleinhans, Whitney (John) Morales, Hannah Kleinhans, Abert Everson, Jessica (Brad) Barts, Alyssa (Matt) Holler, Becca Young, Daine and Austin Sikora, Sebastian, Wyatt, and Isaiah Goplin. His great-grandchildren: Addalyn, Finley, Avery, Trinity, Bridget. Dayton, James, and Olivia.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his infant daughter, Cindy, an infant great-grandson, Clint, his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Bruce) Albright. His in-laws: George and Violet Esser, brothers and sister in-law: Darvin Esser, Gordon (Nancy) Esser and Robert Senkowski.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM at St. John UCC Schwartzwald, W3401 Orchard Rd., Elkhart Lake, with Rev. Melinda Feller officiating. Burial will follow at St. John UCC Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd. Sheboygan, and again on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1:30 PM until the time of service at the CHURCH.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 23 to May 24, 2019