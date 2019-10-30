|
Allyssa Ann Marie Ourada
Sheboygan - Allyssa Ann Marie Ourada, age 25, of Sheboygan, and her unborn son, Princeton, were called to their heavenly home on October 28, 2019. Allyssa lost her battle with drug addiction that she struggled with for the past few years. Her family is comforted in knowing that her final days were spent in a safe, caring environment with her loved ones.
She attended Sheboygan South High School and furthered her education by attending Lakeland College and UW Milwaukee. In Allyssa's younger years, she enjoyed ballet, piano and singing. She liked to perform and was active in theater. She also sang in the Lakeshore Corale and the choir at Elmbrook Church.
She will be dearly missed by her family and especially by her adoring son, Pierson. Allyssa is survived by her parents Pamela (Bersch) Ourada and David (Kristina) Ourada, a son Pierson J. Ourada, a step-sister Sophia Ourada, grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Allyssa has joined her grandmother, Ann Bersch, and grandfathers, Gordon Ourada and Frank Williams in heaven.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tina, Kelly, Kris, first responders and the staff at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital. A memorial has been established in her name.
A private celebration for Allyssa has been held.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019