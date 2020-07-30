Althea J. "Téa" Bunker
Belgium - Mrs. Althea Bunker of Belgium passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Tuesday evening, July 28, 2020 at Cedar Grove Gardens where she had resided for the last 11 months.
Althea, the daughter of Walter and Jennie Heuver Graskamp, grew up in Cedar Grove and earned her teaching degree from UW Oshkosh before embarking on a career of shaping and molding young minds. She took a position as a fifth grade teacher with the Belgium-Cedar Grove School District in 1959.
On August 18, 1971, Ms. Graskamp was united in marriage with Eldred "Bruce" Bunker at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove. The couple later moved to Belgium.
Mrs. Bunker continued teaching in Cedar Grove until 1990, and frequently took substitute postings for many years after that. She was a longtime member of Calvary Orthodox Pres. Church in Cedar Grove where she taught Sunday School and helped with Bible Camp for many years.
Téa was a dedicated teacher. When she wasn't at school, she loved getting together with friends for a good game of cards, especially Chinese Rummy. She enjoyed frequent travels with her husband, spending time with friends and family, and adding to her collection of wooly white sheep.
Survivors include her husband Bruce of Belgium, sister-in-law Joyce (the late William) Bunker of New Lisbon, and nieces Brenda Aleff and Kathy Waech. She is further survived by nephews Michael, Todd and Brent Bunker, niece Renee Clark, great-nieces and -nephews, other family, friends and former students. She is preceded in death by sister Eleanor (the late LeRoy) Marshall and niece Beth Aleff.
Funeral Services will be held at the Eernisse Funeral Home (171 N. Royal Ave.) in Belgium on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1PM. The family will receive visitors on Monday from 11AM until the time of service. Mrs. Bunker will be laid to rest in Oostburg Cemetery following the service.
We ask that you keep social distancing protocol in mind; masks are required during visitation and service seating will be limited to 50 people.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
.