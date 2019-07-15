|
|
Althea Kaat
Oostburg - Althea Mae Kaat, 89, of Oostburg, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at The Waterford of Plymouth.
Althea Koskamp was born on July 26, 1929, in Town of Holland, WI, to Edward and Edna (Scholten) Koskamp. She was a 1949 graduate of Oostburg High School and married Wesley James Kaat on April 6, 1951 at the First Reformed Church of Oostburg.
She was a lifelong member of First Reformed Church in Oostburg. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, quilting, and spending time outdoors.
Althea is survived by her two daughters, Marilyn (Gary) Glander of Oostburg, Carol (John) Rautmann of Sheboygan; two sons, Mark (Barbara) Kaat of Westminster, CO, Lee (Mary) Kaat of Oostburg; nine grandchildren, Amanada (Andrew) Carcellero, Adam Kaat, Kristin Glander, Karie (Adam) Redlich, Michele (Dave) Federspiel, Nick (Melissa) Kaat, Luke (Karrie) Kaat, Aaron (Misse) Kaat, Jacob (Kelsi Hayden) Rautmann; 14 great-grandchildren, Andrew, EmmaKay, Isabella, Kayden, Kolten, Paxton, Paisley, Eleanor, Emily, Olivia, Lillith, Philip, Amethyst, and Gregory.
Althea was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Edna Koskamp; and her husband, Wesley Kaat.
A funeral service to celebrate Althea's life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 2:30 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 2:30 pm. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name for First Reformed Church of Oostburg & Campus Life.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciate to the staff of Preceptor Hospice and The Waterford for their support and care of Althea for many years.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 15 to July 17, 2019