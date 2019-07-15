Services
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Wenig Funeral Home
Oostburg, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Wenig Funeral Home
Oostburg, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Althea Kaat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Althea Kaat


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Althea Kaat Obituary
Althea Kaat

Oostburg - Althea Mae Kaat, 89, of Oostburg, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at The Waterford of Plymouth.

Althea Koskamp was born on July 26, 1929, in Town of Holland, WI, to Edward and Edna (Scholten) Koskamp. She was a 1949 graduate of Oostburg High School and married Wesley James Kaat on April 6, 1951 at the First Reformed Church of Oostburg.

She was a lifelong member of First Reformed Church in Oostburg. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, quilting, and spending time outdoors.

Althea is survived by her two daughters, Marilyn (Gary) Glander of Oostburg, Carol (John) Rautmann of Sheboygan; two sons, Mark (Barbara) Kaat of Westminster, CO, Lee (Mary) Kaat of Oostburg; nine grandchildren, Amanada (Andrew) Carcellero, Adam Kaat, Kristin Glander, Karie (Adam) Redlich, Michele (Dave) Federspiel, Nick (Melissa) Kaat, Luke (Karrie) Kaat, Aaron (Misse) Kaat, Jacob (Kelsi Hayden) Rautmann; 14 great-grandchildren, Andrew, EmmaKay, Isabella, Kayden, Kolten, Paxton, Paisley, Eleanor, Emily, Olivia, Lillith, Philip, Amethyst, and Gregory.

Althea was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Edna Koskamp; and her husband, Wesley Kaat.

A funeral service to celebrate Althea's life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 2:30 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 2:30 pm. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name for First Reformed Church of Oostburg & Campus Life.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciate to the staff of Preceptor Hospice and The Waterford for their support and care of Althea for many years.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Kaat family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 15 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now