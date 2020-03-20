|
|
Alverna Mae Filter
Alverna Mae Filter, age 79, formerly of Parnell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at Zilber Hospice Center in Wauwatosa.
She was born on November 4, 1940 in South Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of the late Edwin and Clara Willman Woelbing.
She attended Mequon area grade school and graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1958.
On February 14, 1959, she married Edwin C. Filter at Beautiful Savior Church in Mequon. The couple resided in Mequon and Cedarburg before moving to Parnell in 1997. Edwin preceded her in death on December 2, 2005.
Survivors include one daughter Debra (Jeff) Rauth of Fredonia, WI; two sons: Mark Filter of Alabama and Eric (Brenda) Filter of Franklin, WI; five grandchildren: Michael Rauth and Michelle Reickert (Bryan), Brandon Macki, Casey (Anna) and Alex Filter; seven great grandchildren: Arianna, Kayla, Tyler Rauth, Evangeline Reickert, Raul, Amelia and Daniel Filter; and one brother-in-law: Ronnie (Doris) Filter of Oconto, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Allen (Delcie) Woelbing.
Following Alverna's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be NO visitation or viewing.
A memorial fund is being established in Alverna's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020