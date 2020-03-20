Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Alverna Filter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alverna Mae Filter


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alverna Mae Filter Obituary
Alverna Mae Filter

Alverna Mae Filter, age 79, formerly of Parnell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at Zilber Hospice Center in Wauwatosa.

She was born on November 4, 1940 in South Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of the late Edwin and Clara Willman Woelbing.

She attended Mequon area grade school and graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1958.

On February 14, 1959, she married Edwin C. Filter at Beautiful Savior Church in Mequon. The couple resided in Mequon and Cedarburg before moving to Parnell in 1997. Edwin preceded her in death on December 2, 2005.

Survivors include one daughter Debra (Jeff) Rauth of Fredonia, WI; two sons: Mark Filter of Alabama and Eric (Brenda) Filter of Franklin, WI; five grandchildren: Michael Rauth and Michelle Reickert (Bryan), Brandon Macki, Casey (Anna) and Alex Filter; seven great grandchildren: Arianna, Kayla, Tyler Rauth, Evangeline Reickert, Raul, Amelia and Daniel Filter; and one brother-in-law: Ronnie (Doris) Filter of Oconto, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Allen (Delcie) Woelbing.

Following Alverna's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be NO visitation or viewing.

A memorial fund is being established in Alverna's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alverna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -