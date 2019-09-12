Services
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. James United Church of Christ Spring Valley
13312 Pioneer Rd
Newton, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James United Church of Christ Spring Valley
13312 Pioneer Rd
Newton, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James United Church of Christ Spring Valley
13312 Pioneer Rd
Newton, WI
Alvin A. Kracht


1930 - 2019
Newton - Alvin A. Kracht, 88, of Newton, passed away in the presence of his family on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay. Alvin was born October 24, 1930, in Town Rhine, to the late Otto and Magdalena (Dirks) Kracht. He was confirmed at Zoar UCC. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. On May 15, 1954, he married the former Loretta Luebke at St. John's UCC, Schwarzwald. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2016.

Al-lor Acres was his dairy farm, after retirement he remained active on the farm feeding calves and assisting with fieldwork. He was a life-time member of the VFW Cleveland Post 8974, serving as Quartermaster for thirty-two years and numerous other leadership positions. He was General Leader of the Meeme Busy Badgers 4-H and served on numerous agricultural boards including Manitowoc County Holstein Board and PCA (Production Credit Association). Alvin was an active member of St. James UCC., serving on the consistory and cemetery board. He enjoyed bird watching and gardening.

Survivors include three daughters, Susan Kracht, Newton, Cynthia (Joe) Klapperich, Kiel and Sandra (Allen Jones) Kracht, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Jamey (Amanda) Binversie, Cole Binversie and Sadie (Zac) Koenig; three great grandsons, Johnathon, Wyatt and Jameson; two brothers, Lester (Betty) Kracht and Raymond Kracht; one sister, Florence (Norbert) Mallman; one brother-in-law, Harold (Ann) Luebke; four sisters-in-law, Nancy Kracht, Myra Luebke, Naomi Luebke and Julianne Luebke and two step-granddaughters, Holly (Jason) Francis and Heather (Roger) Ihlenfeldt and families.

In addition to his parents and wife, Loretta, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Leroy, Palmer, Wallace, Orville and Henry; one sister, Evelyn Sass; seven brothers-in-law, Henry, Alfred, Roy, Wayne and David Luebke, Arland Vogt and Eldor Sass and four sisters-in-law, Florence, Beverly and Patricia Kracht and Lila Vogt.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. James United Church of Christ Spring Valley (13312 Pioneer Rd, Newton) with Rev. Dr. Patrick Schultz officiating. Friends may call on Friday, September 13, at the church from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, from 9:00 am until the time of services. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. A memorial will be established in his name. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to send email condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 12, 2019
