|
|
Alvin "Al" Duening
Eagle River - Alvin "Al" Duening May 26th 1937 - February 21st 2020 Eagle River, WI
Al Duening, lawn care expert, avid woodworker, and master of friction prevention, passed away peacefully in his home with family Friday, February 21, 2020. Dad taught us many things during his time here. For instance, the answer to "how am I going to shovel the entire driveway by hand" was, "One shovel at a time". Dad also taught us his own form of sign language. It really only had one sign, a pointing finger. That finger conveyed more in one motion than a 5-minute speech. That finger, got things done!
He excelled at keeping his lawn, eradicating weeds and bugs, outsmarting squirrels, building memorial boxes, including the very one he will be honored in. He also always had the exact household lubricant on hand for any friction or squeak situation that came up. Nothing squeaked in the house, or car, or boat or tractor at any time. Let's not even get into grease fittings.
As it turns out, Dad was most proud of his five sons. He was amazed at what each one of us has accomplished. So, we have that going for us, which is nice.
Al is survived by his wife: Donna of 62 years; their 5 children: Mark (Aggie) of Manitowoc, WI, Tim (Sue) of Dayton, OH, Jay of Sugar Camp, WI, Jeff (Amy) of West Bend, WI, and Michael of Eagle River, WI; 9 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, and one brother: Norbert (Carole) of Sheboygan, WI.
Because of his desire to not have a "Fancy" funeral the family will hold a Visitation February 28th from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home located at 304 E. Division St, Eagle River, WI.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020