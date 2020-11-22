Alvina J. HorzenSheboygan - Alvina Johanna Horzen, passed away on November 11,2020 from complications of the Covid virus. She was born April 23, 1923 to Frank and Jennie (Menart) Horzen. She graduated eighth grade at St. Cyril and Methodius School in Sheboygan in the class of 1936. She graduated high school at St. Francis Academy of Joliet IL in the class of 1940. She was a nun in St. Francis of Assisi Convent of Lemont, IL for 5 years assigned to Cleveland, OH, Scranton, PA and Kansas City KS. She then declined final vows and left the convent.After years of teaching at her grade school alma mater she obtained her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Lakeland College in 1974.Alvina taught school at St. Cyril and Methodius School and St. Peter Claver School in Sheboygan. In addition, she worked as a housekeeper for Father B.J. Wilimek at St. Cyril's. Later she worked for the Sheboygan Press, Sheboygan Chronicle and at Kohler Generator.She enjoyed bowling, potica, and polka dancing until the years slowed her down. She resided at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home for the past 17 years.She was predeceased by her parents and brother Frank Horzen Jr., sister Mitzi Ferris, brothers-in-law Byron King, Robert Redemann and Paul Ferris, sisters-in-law Anna Horzen and Pat Horzen, spouse of Frank Horzen III.She is survived by her sister Betty Horzen King Redemann. In addition she is survived by nieces and nephews Frank Horzen III of Sheboygan, John Horzen (Anne) of Sheboygan, Rick Horzen of Sheboygan, Jim Horzen (Wanda) of Sheboygan, Tom King (Jean Erdman) of Oshkosh,Wl, Timothy King (Denise)of Wheaton, IL, Larry King (Barbara Krause) of Pittsburgh, PA, Marie Binder (Timothy) of Fox Crossing, Wl, Paul King (Kim Parsley) of Lynnwood, WA, Betsy Kunde (Bruce) of Oshkosh Wl, Barbie King (Jody Reinhartj of Oshkosh, Wl, Peter Ferris (Betty Lou) of Greenville, South Carolina. Mark Ferris (Anita) of Boaz, AL, Father Luke Ferris of Green Bay, Wl, Steven Ferris (Shannon) of CO, Anne Ferris (John McNally) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Jean Brien of Green Bay Wl, and grand nieces, grandnephews and their progeny.A funeral mass has been held with burial at Greendale Cemetery next to her parents. Thank you to the nursing staff at Sunny Ridge for the years of care. A celebration of life will be held after the coronavirus epidemic is over.