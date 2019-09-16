|
Alyce M. (Korb) Buechel
Chilton - Alyce (Korb) Buechel, 89, of Jericho passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 14, 1930, the daughter of Richard and Martha (Ellermann) Korb.
She married Francis Buechel at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown on February 23, 1949.
She and Francis worked side by side to establish Buechel's Stone Quarry in 1964, but Alyce's passion lay in her work as a gifted seamstress. She loved sewing clothing for children's dolls, which she would readily donate to charitable causes or gift to her grandchildren, and to see the face of a small child light up as they received their beautifully crafted outfit never failed to make her beam with pride.
Apart from her generous spirit, Alyce was also known to family, friends, and even strangers for her kind heart and willingness to help whenever possible - particularly in mending clothing, even for hours at a time. Aside from her love of sewing, the greatest love of Alyce's life was her family and especially her husband, Francis, with whom she could always be found holding hands as they went about their adventures of life. She is now happily at rest with Francis where they can once again hold hands as they begin their next great adventure together.
Survivors include 6 children: Linda (Rich) Hoerth of Chilton and their children, Theresa (Ken) Flemming, Amy (Kevin) Beil, Lisa (Craig Heller) Hoerth; Dennis (Renee) Buechel of Fond du Lac, and their children, Joe (Jeanne) Buechel, Jason (Jenna) Buechel, and Jesse (Jen) Buechel; Tim (Sandy) Buechel of Chilton and and their family, Mike (Nikki) Buechel and Jason (Angela) Hoefler; Scott Buechel of Sherwood and his family, Shaun Buechel and Dominique Buechel; Pam (David) Petrie of Chilton and their family, Bradley (Leah) Petrie and Jamie (Ben) Morneweck; Ann (Glen) Calnin of Chilton and their family, Elise (special friend, Ben Olson) Calnin, Alexandria Calnin, Duncan Calnin, and Patrick Calnin; along with 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and 1 more great-great-grandchild on the way. Alyce is also survived by her sisters Nathalie Faris and Ludine (Jim) Daniels; and sisters-in-law, Evelyn Korb and Geraldine Korb.
Preceding her in death is her beloved husband, Francis Buechel; her brothers, Allen Korb, Richard Korb Jr., and Milton Korb; her sister-in-law, Viola Birschbach; her grandson, Adam Buechel; and her great granddaughter, KaNisha Flemming.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown (N10232 County Road G, New Holstein, WI 53061). Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Alyce will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Jericho.
Visitation: Family and friends may call at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061 on Thursday, September 19th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Visitation will also take place at the church in Marytown Friday Morning, September 20th from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Alyce's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the Ascension Hospice care givers for their wonderful care given to her.
For additional information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 16, 2019