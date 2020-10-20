Amie Jo Konzak
Cedar Grove - Amie Jo Konzak, 45, of Oakbrook Terrace, IL, formerly of Cedar Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital.
Amie was born on May 22, 1975, in Milwaukee to Douglas and Joan (Veldman) Konzak. She was a graduate of Cedar Grove-Belguim High School in 1993. Amie graduated from Marian University in December of 1997 with bachelor's degrees in early childhood development and Elementary Education. She was a dedicated teacher at Alain Locke Charter Academy in Chicago since 2001. Amie loved every moment she had with the children she had taught through the years there.
Amie is survived by her parents, Douglas and Joan Konzak of Hartland; brother, Christopher (Sarah) Konzak of Cedar Grove; sister, Angie (Eric) Ruscheinsky of Summit; fiancé, David Warbler; four nieces, Faith, Grace, Carissa, Gianna; two nephews, Anthony, Ace; aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, sorority sisters and work family at Alain Locke Charter School.
Amie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Willard and LaVerne (Hoitink) Veldman, and paternal grandparents, Richard and Dorrene (Putman) Konzak.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes in Oostburg on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Due to health department regulations, face masks and social distancing are required.
A private family service to celebrate Amie's life will take place at 2:00 pm. Family and friends are welcome to join the service via live stream by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/amiekonzak
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and will be distributed to Children's Charities that Amie loved so much.
Amie will always be remembered for her love for children, her kind heart, loving generosity, always giving to others, never taking.
Even in death, she continues to give as a registered donor through the Gift of Hope and Tissue Program.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Konzak family with arrangements.