|
|
Amy J. Seefeldt
Sheboygan - Amy J. Seefeldt, 51, of Sheboygan passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, from complications of Polycystic Kidney Disease at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Amy was born March 25, 1968 in Sheboygan to Clifford and Joan (Krueger) Sederstrom. Amy was a graduate of Lutheran High School Class of 1986. Amy and her sister Lori were the previous owners of Club Tan.
On August 31, 2002 she was united in marriage to the love of her life Scott Seefeldt. She was employed at Culligan Water before her illness. Amy was blessed to receive a kidney transplant from her good friend Jackie Cancialosi, which was functioning at the time of her death. Her family will be eternally grateful to Jackie. Amy was known for her smile and kindness. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Amy is survived by her mother Joan Sederstrom-Najacht, husband Scott Seefeldt, Stepsons, Derek (Cassie) and Nicholas Seefeldt, sister Lori Sederstrom, stepsister Ginger Najacht, stepbrother Jason Najacht, nieces Jamie (Trevor) Holzhueter and Ashley Weber and her beloved dogs. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins' other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Clifford Sederstrom, brother Scott Sederstrom, stepfather William Najacht, maternal grandparents Reinhold and Edna Krueger, paternal grandparents Louis and Thelma Sederstrom, and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan, with Pastor John Berg officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Amy's name for the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020