Amy S. Onsager



Sheboygan - Obituary is defined as "a notice of a death usually with a short biographical account". This one is written by Amy Onsager who lived fully for 53 years and died well on May 5, 2019. I am survived by; seriously it's not rocket science and, ya'll know it is everyone who's breathing today. No funeral "act of observance of a dead person" is planned as I broke tradition to attend while I was still breathing. Let's face it; you really didn't want to attend anyway. If you are feeling sad that you missed the party, call one of my family members; David Onsager (husband) Andrew Onsager (son) Emily and Devin Hoffmann (daughter and son-in-law), Myron and Elaine DeGrave (dad and mom), Kelly, Dean and Perry DeGrave (brothers), Mary Onsager (mother-in-law), Lou Ann Fischer (sister-in-law), Mark, Steve, and Pat Onsager (brothers-in-law) or friends (too many to mention) who you think should have been there and chat about it. If you want to give a memorial gift please send it to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice ssrhospicehome.org supporting their Vision "As a teaching organization dedicated to giving back, we allow people the freedom to live fully and to die well" and Mission "We turn fear into love, patients into people, and caregivers into confident heroes." Published in Sheboygan Press from May 8 to May 11, 2019