Ana Thornton
Elkhart Lake - Ana (Friese) Thornton, age 87, of Elkhart Lake joined her Lord and husband William in Heaven on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was born on October 24, 1932, in Sheboygan, the 4th of Walter and Marie (Pfister) Friese's 7 children. Ana attended St. Clement Elementary School and Central High School. Although she never completed her degree, she did attend both University of Wisconsin-Madison and Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois. She spent a short time living in Chicago and working for Northern Trust, however, couldn't stay away from Sheboygan long. Upon her return she started working for the telephone company. It was at this time, she met and married Peter Schils. Although the marriage did not last they shared their daughter Mia, her husband Robert and their children Maya and Jostin.
While Ana raised her daughter, she was very involved in the community and politics. She was President of Sheboygan Service Club, active in Easter Seals and an avid supporter and volunteer for the Republican Party. She was notable for her 4th of July lemonade sales after presidential elections. She also started the Clearing House, the first estate liquidation company in Sheboygan. They did the sale at the original St. Nicholas Hospital and the Jung Carriage Collection at the Armory.
Later she went to work for Security Travel as VP-Corporate Sales and Group Travel. It was while there that she met the love of her life, Bill Thornton. They were married on January 9, 1988. Her family then grew by adding Bill's two sons, John (Mary Beth) and Steve (Kathy) and their children Matt and Kristin. They loved to travel, especially to San Francisco and Hawaii and spend time with their many friends and extended family.
When she finally retired at the age of 76, she continued to keep busy with her grandchildren with Bill always by her side. They moved to Cedar Bay in Elkhart Lake where they spent the last of their days. Bill preceded her in death on December 30, 2019.
Ana is also survived by her brother Bill (Norma) Friese; a sister Beth (Dick) Pankratz and sisters-in-law Marge and Betsy Friese.
Along with her parents and husband, Ana was preceded in death by her siblings, Wally (Rita) Friese, Dick Friese, Patty (Rupert) Roden and David Friese.
In light of COVID-19, there will be a private family service for Ana. Both Bill and Ana will be laid to rest together at Calvary Cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ana's name are suggested to Grace Episcopal Church or any Veteran Association of your choosing.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Cedar Bay Community and Sharon S. Richardson Community hospice for all the care given to Ana.
