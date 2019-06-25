Andrew D. Deligiannis



Sheboygan - Andrew Deligiannis of Sheboygan, was born on February 22, 1961 and passed away on June 22, 2019 after a hard, brave and valiant battle with cancer. He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1979. On October 26, 2002 he was united in marriage with Debra (Wolfert) Deligiannis. During his working years he was employed by local manufacturers in Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties. Andrew was a lifetime active member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. He was the chairman for several years of the Greek Festival and was an active board member of the church. Andrew prided himself for his love of taking care of the church grounds and of his own domicile.



Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Debra; brothers, Nick (Deb) and Christ; niece, Tracy (Jeremy); nephew, Jackson Wolff; sisters-in-law, Amy (Scott) Rabe and Sandra Wolfert; brother-in-law, Terry (Linda) Wolfert and close friend, Bill Bolgert. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other close family and friends. Andrew is preceded in death by his infant son; parents, James and Margaret Deligiannis; father and mother-in-law, Richard (Pauline) Wolfert and infant sister.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 1425 S. 10th St., Sheboygan, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Andrew's name has been established.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care of Andrew.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary