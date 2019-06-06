In the early afternoon of June 2nd, 2019 Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ called on the name Drew Hahn. At the age of 13 this special little boy was taken home and freed him from his pain and suffering. He was born on September 11, 2005 to Greg and Beej Hahn.

Drew had many physical challenges since his birth. He was a fighter until the very end. His love was unconditional to everyone he met. Drew's smile was contagious, his joy was never ending and his love was unstoppable. He will be so dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his parents, Greg and Beej; a brother, Ray Smith, of the Bay Area, and his sister, Lorrain Hahn, of Sheboygan. His is further survived by many other close relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service for Drew will be held on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Southside Alliance Church 4321 County Rd. A, Sheboygan with Pastor John Teschan officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church for visitation and viewing on Monday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. All are welcome to stay for the service at 6:00 p.m.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to all the special people in Drew's life; doctors, nurses, teachers, caregivers and therapists that put their all into enhancing Drew's life.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to all the special people in Drew's life; doctors, nurses, teachers, caregivers and therapists that put their all into enhancing Drew's life.