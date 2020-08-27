Angela Joy Fischer
Sheboygan - We were blessed with an Angel sent to us from God, now he has taken her home on August 26, 2020. Angela had a smile that would light up the room, she brought joy to everyone in her life.
Angela was born in Sheboygan on July 6, 1961 to the late Henry and Barbara (Gahagan) Fischer. She is survived by her brother, Allen; sister, Vicki (Robert) McDermott; nephew, Bobby (Jennifer) McDermott and great nieces, Lilana and Haisley McDermott. She is further survived by many caring aunts, uncle, cousins and stepmother, Carol Fischer. Angela was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Barbara Fischer; brother, Brian Fischer, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Facial masks will be required for the visitation and service. Burial will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank all who were there for Angela and helped her in many ways during her life especially H.I.L, Camp Evergreen, St. Nicholas Hospital, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the paramedics who got to know Angie quite well.
