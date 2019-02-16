|
|
Angeline Schuh
Kiel - Angeline L. Schuh, 92, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday afternoon, February 14, 2019 at Libby's House Chilton. She was born October 28, 1926 daughter of the late Isadore & Magdaline (Karls) Watry.
On April 15, 1947 she was united in marriage to Henry "Hank" Schuh Jr. at St. Ann Catholic Church, St. Anna. Hank and Angie farmed in the Town of Schleswig and the Town of Rhine before moving to Kiel in 1967. After moving to Kiel she worked at Lund's, Mayer's and Lau's grocery store for 10 years. She also worked for Dr. J.P. Guenveur O.D. for 17 years before retiring in 1996. Hank preceded her in death on December 28, 2002. She was a member of St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. In her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the New Holstein Salvatorian Mission Warehouse, Kiel's St. Vincent DePaul Society and sang in the parish funeral choir. Angie enjoyed sewing countless quilt tops for missions. Her favorite weekend pastime was to go polka dancing with her favorite dance partner, Hank.
Survivors include her children; Marjorie (Wayne) Kaiser, Glenbeulah,Virginia (William) Pfeifer, Sheboygan Falls, Donna Dessellier, Kiel, Barbara (Matthew) Lefeber, St. Cloud, James Schuh, Kiel, Mark (Diane) Schuh, Kiel, Jane (David) Felton, Cedarburg, Mary (Dennis) Kennedy, Milwaukee, daughters-in-law; Peggy (Jim) Stoiber, Plymouth and Janice Schuh. Elkhart Lake, 28 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters; Romilda Vogel, Bernadine Halbach, Patricia (Paul) Rieder, Lorraine (Peter) Winkel, Joanne (Ellsworth) Thome along with one brother; Jerome (Rose) Watry. Angie is also survived by sisters-in-law; Mary Ann Majkrzak, Wanda & Lucille Schuh, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Angie was preceded in death by her husband, Hank, two sons; Steven & Ronald Schuh, an infant daughter, son-in-law; Glenn Dessellier, sisters; Lucille (Edward) Halbach, Leona (Robert) Ortlieb, Delores (James) Halbach, an infant brother; Clarence, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Raymond Vogel, Edmund Halbach, Jaqueline Watry, Edward (Barbara, Helen) Schuh, Eugene Schuh, Gerald Schuh, Geraldine (Floyd) Thelen and Edwin Majkrzak.
Funeral Mass for Angie will be held at 11:00am on Monday February 18, 2019 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St. Kiel). Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday February 17, 2019 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at the Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel). The visitation will continue on Monday at the Funeral Home from 9:00am until 10:30am when we will have brief family rites before the procession to church for the Mass at 11:00am.
Angie's family would like to thank the outstanding caregivers at both Libby's House and Heartland Hospice. You are truly angels who cared for Angie with love and compassion.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 16, 2019