Aniceto "Andy" Garcia Sr.
Sheboygan - John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."
Aniceto Garcia Sr. (Andy), age 82, of Sheboygan, was called to Heaven on the morning of September 15, 2020.
Aniceto Garcia Sr. was born in 1938 in Waco, Texas the son of Anita Aldaco and Eloy Garcia. He later lived in Laredo, Texas before moving to Sheboygan, Wisconsin where he met the love of his life, Sharon Eichstaedt. They married in Waco on April 7, 1969. Together, Aniceto and Sharon raised their family in Sheboygan.
Aniceto's life was one of hard work and dedication. He strived to provide the best for his children and grandchildren. As Dad and Grandpa, he was always there for his family. He will remain in the hearts of everyone who called him Grandpa, including Arabesha, Trinity, Abby, Kendell, Mike, Austin, Javier Jr., Aniceto III, Anita, Eloy, Ava, Emillianna, Vanneza, Esperanza, Dallas, Lily, Blake, William, Beckham, and Jasmine.
Aniceto will be remembered for being a friend to all, a handyman who could fix anything, and a wonderful cook. His authentic cooking was loved by all his family and friends. He believed in teaching his children life skills, and involved them when cooking, fixing cars or remodeling their home. His family will cherish fond memories of road trips and camping in their motorhome. His strength, his smile, and his laugh will be greatly missed.
Andy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon, his parents and siblings. He is survived by his children, Andy Jr. Garcia, Anita Garcia, Eloy (Lori) Garcia, Javier (Casandra) Garcia, all of Sheboygan WI, Gabriel (Sara) Garcia of Gilbert AZ and Amanda (Paul) Garcia of Madison WI; twenty grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol; nieces, Kay, Kris, and Kari; nephews, Jim and Jon.
A graveside service will be held in Wildwood Cemetery in Sheboygan on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Please visit www.ballhornchapes.com
to send online condolences.