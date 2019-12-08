|
Ann M. Gillingham, age 81, of Sheboygan passed away Monday Dec. 2, 2109. Ann was born November 21, 1938 in Sheboygan to the late Edwin and Kathryn (Maersch) Lamb. She was a graduate of North High School, class of 1956. Ann was united in marriage to Kenneth Gillingham on May 16, 1959 at Holy Name Catholic Church; he preceded her in death June 7, 2006. Ann was a homemaker and then was employed as a bank teller at United Savings and Loan. She was a member of the St. Anne's Society and enjoyed square dancing in her earlier years.
Ann is survived by her children Steve (Lisa Schlenker) Gillingham of Bayview, Laura (Randy) Virgin of Sheboygan, Tom Gillingham of Grayslake, IL, grandchildren Samantha and Aaron Virgin, and a brother Patrick (Renee) Lamb of North Carolina. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth and a sister Margaret Goelzer.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 4 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan. Deacon John Gavin will officiate.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Dec. 8, 2019