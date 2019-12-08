Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Ann Gillingham


1938 - 2019
Ann Gillingham Obituary
Ann M. Gillingham, age 81, of Sheboygan passed away Monday Dec. 2, 2109. Ann was born November 21, 1938 in Sheboygan to the late Edwin and Kathryn (Maersch) Lamb. She was a graduate of North High School, class of 1956. Ann was united in marriage to Kenneth Gillingham on May 16, 1959 at Holy Name Catholic Church; he preceded her in death June 7, 2006. Ann was a homemaker and then was employed as a bank teller at United Savings and Loan. She was a member of the St. Anne's Society and enjoyed square dancing in her earlier years.

Ann is survived by her children Steve (Lisa Schlenker) Gillingham of Bayview, Laura (Randy) Virgin of Sheboygan, Tom Gillingham of Grayslake, IL, grandchildren Samantha and Aaron Virgin, and a brother Patrick (Renee) Lamb of North Carolina. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth and a sister Margaret Goelzer.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 4 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan. Deacon John Gavin will officiate.

Online condolences may be expressed at

www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Dec. 8, 2019
