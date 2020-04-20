|
|
Ann L. Fredricks
Sheboygan - Ann L. Fredricks, 88, of Sheboygan passed away at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Ann was born on March 24, 1932 to the late Lester and Emma (Winscher) Lengfeld in Sheboygan. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. On June 28, 1952 Ann was united in marriage to Roman Fredricks at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Ann had a beautiful heart and was a foster mother to 66 babies over 27 years for Catholic Social Services and was also a co-founder of the Sheboygan County Humane Society. She had worked several part-time jobs when the kids were out of the house including H.C. Prange, Jo Ann Fabrics, Boston Store and Elder-Beerman. Ann was a stay-at-home mom and was proud to raise her children. Her home was always filled with rescue animals too. She enjoyed being the story lady for many years at Wilson School. Ann was very engaged in the community, starting both the Head Injury Support Group as well as the SIDS Support Group in Sheboygan County. Ann was also involved in Neighbors Against Drugs and had the first inter-denominational award from the Sheboygan Area School District. She loved baking and cooking and donated many of these goods to the Maywood Lunch and Learn Program. She also had a passion for gardening. Ann was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and involved in the Mary Martha Guild.
Ann is survived by seven of her eight children, Mark Fredricks, Martha (Phil) Steinbruecker, Sarah Fredricks, Jennifer Scheele, Paul Fredricks, Daniel Fredricks and Angela (Shawn) Grenier; grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Sarah Lillian, Sydney, Jasmine and Austin; great-grandchildren, Jaylon, Joe and Vera as well as other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roman, son Robert and grandson Ryan.
Due to current public health concerns, a private service for Ann will be held at this time. When restrictions are lifted, a celebration of her life will be scheduled.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a ribbon in our chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please visit www.reinboldfh.com. Kindly send all hugs by 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
A memorial fund is being established in her name.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice as well as the Emergency Department and first floor nurses at Aurora Medical Center Grafton.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020