Anna M. (Thelen) Stemper
New Holstein - Anna M. (Thelen) Stemper, age 98, formerly of New Holstein, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Field of Dreams in Kiel where she resided since 2012.
She was born February 10, 1921, in St. John in Calumet County to Mathias & Magdalena (Kees) Thelen. She attended school at St. John Grade School.
On July 26, 1944, she married Wallace "Wally" Stemper at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein; Wally preceded her in death on July 20, 2017.
Anna was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, the Christian Women's Society, and a member of the New Holstein American Legion Auxiliary.
Anna is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Leah) Stemper of Arkdale, WI and Robert (Kathy) Stemper of Austin, TX; her grandson, Sean (Kristin) Stemper and their son (great-grandson), Maddox; four step grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Waterman, Jeremy (Gosia) Waterman, Shawn (Amber) Rowland, and Carrie (Jason) Schaefer; eight step-great-grandchildren, Christian, Caylyn, Charity, Caleb, Dalton, Sofia, Ben, and Kuba.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Mathias & Magdalena Thelen; her husband, Wallace Stemper; her two brothers, Herbert (Sally) Thelen and Lester (Hildegard) Thelen; and an infant sister, Estella Thelen.
Per Anna's wishes, private burial will take place in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in New Holstein.
Anna's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Field of Dreams Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and a special thanks to Sue Schneider for her loving friendship to Anna & Wally through the years.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019