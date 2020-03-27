|
Anna Marie (Sippel) Daun
New Holstein - Anna Marie (Sippel) Daun, age 90, formerly of New Holstein, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Villa Loretto Nursing Home in Mount Calvary.
She was born April 19, 1929, in Sheboygan Falls, to Sylvester & Romilda (Mueller) Sippel. She graduated from Glenbeulah High School in 1947.
On June 10, 1950, she married Severin Daun at St. Fridolin Catholic Church in Glenbeulah; Severin preceded her in death on August 9, 1990.
Anna Marie was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein; where she sang on the choir, the Christian Women's Society, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and the New Holstein Senior Center. Anna Marie enjoyed knitting infant hats for the maternity wards for the area hospitals.
Anna Marie worked at Mooney Law Office in Plymouth earlier in her career and then later on at Arps Mfg in New Holstein, Stoelting's in Kiel, and later on at various other places in New Holstein. She truly enjoyed working for the polls during the elections for almost 40 years.
Anna Marie had lived at the Villa Rosa for the past three years and just a few months at the Villa Loretto Nursing Home where she thoroughly enjoyed watching the animals there; it reminded her of growing up at Hulls Crossing.
Survivors include her five children, Pat (Alan) Hilt of Fond du Lac, Wayne (Ann) Daun of rural New Holstein "Marytown", Kathy (Bob) Muellenbach of St. Cloud, Warren (Betty) Daun of Eagen, MN, Mary (Doug) Franzen of New Holstein; her daughter-in-law, Sue Daun of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her sister, Bernadine (James) Fieber of West Bend. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Sylvester & Romilda Sippel; her husband, Severin; her son, Darrel Daun; two sisters, Dorothy Sippel and Marjorie (Leonard) Meyer; her brother, Vincent (Frances) Sippel; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Henry & Anna Daun; her brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Sylvester (Marcella) Daun, Alfred (Otelia) Daun, Ervin (Leona) Daun, Olga and her first husband, Paul Woelfel and her second husband, Ralph (Shirley) Heus, Jerome (Eunice) Daun, Josine (Paul) Schreiner, and LaVerne (Mildred "Chibby") Daun.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and will be announced.
Anna Marie's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the staff at the Villa Rosa and the Villa Loretto for their exceptional care and compassion given to her for the past three years.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020