Anna T. Hert
Sheboygan - Anna T. Hert,95, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her winter residence in Mesa, AZ. Anna was born December 18, 1923 in Philadelphia, PA to the late William and Hannah (Murphy) Gallagher. On June 5, 1943 she was united in marriage to Leroy Hert in Philadelphia, PA. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2001. She was a classic WWII Bride, following Leroy during his War time service. Anna went on to receive her LPN from Lakeshore Technical College in Sheboygan. She worked at Hertzinger's in her younger years and pursued her profession as an LPN at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center especially enjoying her time in the OB/GYN department. Anna was a member of the Unit 17. Anna and Leroy volunteered for both the Sheboygan Democratic Party and at the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center receiving the Volunteer of the Year Award from both organizations. Anna relished in her Irish Heritage, taking many trips back to the old country to visit family over the years. While in Mesa, AZ she hosted happy hour for the gang on Dolemite St. at the Valle-Del-Oro.
Anna is survived by her children; Maryann Hert of Mesa, AZ, Lee (Bonnie) Hert of Pulaski, Mark (Deirdre) Hert of Jupiter, FL, and Mike (Julie) Hert of Oshkosh, fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, and "adopted" son Bill Bartzen, she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two grandsons, Jason Hert and Tim Hert, and her siblings; Joe "Patrick "Ralph, Marie Boone, Francis Cicali, Billy Gallagher, John Gallagher, Ed Gallagher and Veronica Daehn.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:00PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd, Sheboygan. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 11:00AM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
Memorials may be made to either Hospice of the Valley; 2020 E. Woodside Ct., Gilbert, AZ 85297 or the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, 1925 Shelter Ct., Oshkosh, WI 54901 in Anna's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019